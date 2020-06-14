Anna Marie (Elsie Porco) Lough, age 84 of Eden Prairie, Minn., formerly of Pueblo, passed away June 5, 2020. She was born Oct. 6, 1935, in Pueblo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anna (Mulay) Porco and Anthony (Tony) Porco; brothers, Charles and John Porco; and sister, Eileen (Porco) Gant. She is survived by her husband, Donald (Don) R. Lough; children, Cheryl (Scott) Ryan, Richard (Tamara) Lough and Cindy Mc-Gannon all of Minneapolis, Minn., and Donald (Lisa) Lough of New Jersey; and grandchildren, Justin and Andrew Mc-Gannon, Alex and Luke Ryan, Zachary and Megan Lough and Emily and Caitlin Lough; and other nieces and nephews. She will be laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery in Pueblo.



