Anna Lough
10/6/1935 - 06/05/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Marie (Elsie Porco) Lough, age 84 of Eden Prairie, Minn., formerly of Pueblo, passed away June 5, 2020. She was born Oct. 6, 1935, in Pueblo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anna (Mulay) Porco and Anthony (Tony) Porco; brothers, Charles and John Porco; and sister, Eileen (Porco) Gant. She is survived by her husband, Donald (Don) R. Lough; children, Cheryl (Scott) Ryan, Richard (Tamara) Lough and Cindy Mc-Gannon all of Minneapolis, Minn., and Donald (Lisa) Lough of New Jersey; and grandchildren, Justin and Andrew Mc-Gannon, Alex and Luke Ryan, Zachary and Megan Lough and Emily and Caitlin Lough; and other nieces and nephews. She will be laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery in Pueblo.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved