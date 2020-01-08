Home

POWERED BY

Services
Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
(719) 564-0920

Anna M. Welborn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna M. Welborn Obituary
Anna M. Welborn, 95, of
Pueblo, Colo., passed away Jan. 5, 2020. She was born in Meridian, Texas on June 20, 1924. Anna graduated from high school in 1941 and received her master's degree from University of Colorado Boulder. She worked as a teacher for District 60 at many schools. Anna was a member of the Colorado Education Association and had a passion for dancing, bridge, playing piano, sewing, and reading. She is survived by her sons, Robert (Donna) Welborn, Tom (Judy) Welborn, and Jerry (Shirley) Welborn; sisters, Frances Duncan and Barbara Micheli, nine grandchildren, 19 great-grand-children and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in passing by her parents, Tom H. Meglasson and Iva Marie; brothers, Eg (Sonny) Meglasson and James Meglasson; and grandson, Shawn Welborn. Visitation will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday Jan. 9, 2020, with funeral to follow at 1 p.m. at Imperial Funeral Home.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -