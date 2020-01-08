|
|
Anna M. Welborn, 95, of
- Pueblo, Colo., passed away Jan. 5, 2020. She was born in Meridian, Texas on June 20, 1924. Anna graduated from high school in 1941 and received her master's degree from University of Colorado Boulder. She worked as a teacher for District 60 at many schools. Anna was a member of the Colorado Education Association and had a passion for dancing, bridge, playing piano, sewing, and reading. She is survived by her sons, Robert (Donna) Welborn, Tom (Judy) Welborn, and Jerry (Shirley) Welborn; sisters, Frances Duncan and Barbara Micheli, nine grandchildren, 19 great-grand-children and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in passing by her parents, Tom H. Meglasson and Iva Marie; brothers, Eg (Sonny) Meglasson and James Meglasson; and grandson, Shawn Welborn. Visitation will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday Jan. 9, 2020, with funeral to follow at 1 p.m. at Imperial Funeral Home.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 8, 2020