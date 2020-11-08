Annabelle Joette
McClure
Annabelle Joette McClure, 29, died Nov. 2, 2020, and the world has lost a little bit of light with her passing. Annabelle was a cherished daughter of Daniel and Dana; a loved sister of Fletcher and Clara; a beloved cousin, niece, and granddaughter to many relatives, and a dedicated friend to a host of people from the east coast to the west coast. Annabelle lived life BIG! There were never enough hours in the day for our Annabelle. She would happily rise before dawn to climb a rock, ride a bike, board a slope, paddle a river or for any other opportunity that allowed her to live the "fullest day". Annabelle was a total badass. There is no way to describe just how special the outdoors were to Annabelle. She found peace, challenge, comfort, and inspiration while being outside. Annabelle shared those feelings with everyone from dirt- bag climbers, gnarly surfers and ski bums to casual hikers and patio sitters. She always inspired people to go harder, be stronger, challenge themselves, and try new things. Those of us of a more normal constitution didn't even try to keep up with her, and even her stronger friends were often left in her dust or simply yelled "take!". Annabelle started her life in North Carolina where she spent the first six years on Topsail Island as a beach baby. She moved to Colorado where her passion for the mountains and everything outdoors bloomed. She sported her first climbing harness at the age of six, and already a skier, became an avid snow-boarder shortly after. Her time in Santa Cruz, Calif., where she used her bachelor's of science degree in biochemistry from University of Colorado-Colorado Springs to work in the biochemistry field, gave Annabelle the opportunity to learn to surf and find her way to Yosemite. Yosemite was one of Annabelle's Edens. Completing the NIAD (Nose in a Day) on El Capitan was a triumph. While that climb was ambitious and impressive, it was only the beginning of Annabelle's climbing adventure. As a member of the Access Fund National Conservation Team for two years, Annabelle traveled across the entire U.S. building trails, educating folks about conservation and stewardship, advocating for the climb-ing community, and living the dream life of a dirtbag climber. After moving to the Boulder area, Annabelle began working for DL Cohen Construction where she was surrounded by great people and enjoyed learning everything about preconstruction. In Boulder she found her tribe with the clim-bers, adventurers, and fellow outdoor lovers of Colorado. She was an active participant in the Boulder Climbing Community, a dedicated trail steward for Front Range Climbing Stewards, and a Board Member of the Action Committee for Eldorado Canyon. She was a conscientious person who recognized and acted on her responsibilities as a caretaker of Mother Earth. With this in mind, we ask that any gifts be made to the Access Fund (https://www.accessfund.org/
) or the Action Committee of Eldorado (http://aceeldo.org/
) in remembrance of Annabelle. Even after her time on this earth has passed, Annabelle is still giving by being a tissue donor. Her legacy now includes helping someone see, have a heartbeat, feel the sun or take a walk. Please go for a walk, hike, ride, or climb and keep "sending it" to remember our Annabelle. She is missed here on this earth but her free spirit will forever be out there in the wide open spaces, mountains, and waters of our world.