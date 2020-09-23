Annamarie Lopez, 43, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by the love of her life of 26 years, her husband, Ruben; father, Mike; and brother, Sean. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Mario and Samantha; grandchildren, Joseph and Ezmarie; mother, Matilda; siblings, Jennifer (Jeromy), Betty, Stephanie (Gerardo) and Chris (Carlyn); grandmother, Annie, nu-merous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; exten-ded family and friends. Anna was a loving and giving person who would help anyone in need and who loved her family deeply. She will be forever loved and deeply missed by all those she leaves behind. At Anna's request, cremation with a private family service to follow at a later date.



