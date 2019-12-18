Home

POWERED BY

Services
Romero Family Funeral Home
110 Cleveland Street
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 583-1313
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church

Annamarie Quintana

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annamarie Quintana Obituary
Annamarie Quintana,
52, of Pueblo went to be with the Lord on Dec. 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert L. Quintana; and niece, Alisha Espinoza. She is survived by her daughters, LaTasha Speier and Ashlee (Raul) de Anda; mother, Virginia Quintana; siblings, Robert (Frances) Quintana, Lynne (David) Vigil and Brenda (Bobby) Vigil; fur baby, Blaze; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Rosary, 6 p.m. Thursday. Mass of the Resurrection, 11 a.m. Friday, Holy Family Church.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annamarie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -