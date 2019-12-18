|
|
Annamarie Quintana,
- 52, of Pueblo went to be with the Lord on Dec. 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert L. Quintana; and niece, Alisha Espinoza. She is survived by her daughters, LaTasha Speier and Ashlee (Raul) de Anda; mother, Virginia Quintana; siblings, Robert (Frances) Quintana, Lynne (David) Vigil and Brenda (Bobby) Vigil; fur baby, Blaze; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Rosary, 6 p.m. Thursday. Mass of the Resurrection, 11 a.m. Friday, Holy Family Church.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 18, 2019