Anthony David Angel went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2020. He was a very loving individual who was always willing to help others. Born July 30, 1997, he was only 22 years old. He will be sadly missed by all those who loved him. Preceded in death by his father, David P. Angel (Feb. 29, 2012). He is survived by his mother, Anita C. Valdez; his grandmother, Joyce (John) Valdez-Rivera; and uncle, Chris R. (Vanessa) Valdez and children. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, viewing of Anthony was very limited. But we would like to invite family and friends to join us in praying for him at Imperial Gardens, near the Babyland section, 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store