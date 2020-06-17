Anthony "Tony" Armijo, 73, of Pueblo, passed away on June 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by Benjamin Ar-mijo and Stella Blea; and brother, Nicholas Blea Jr. He is survived by his children, Adela Armijo and Anthony Armijo Jr.; grandchildren, Myles Johnson, Jace Armijo-Johnson, Jamire Davis, Eliza Rivera and Anthony Hollinger; great- granddaughter, Cecilia; siblings, Jerry (Diane) Armijo, Patricia (Richard) Long, Stella Young, James (Karol) Armijo, Thomas Armijo and Lorraine Blea; close friend, Carola; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Viewing, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Please call Romero's for available times for 10-person rotations. 719-583-1313. Private funeral service with Livestream on Face-book, 10 a.m. Saturday.



