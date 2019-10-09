|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Anthony Clifford Martinez
12-17-1951 10-9-2018
In tears we saw
you sinking
We watched you
fade away
You faced your task
with courage
Your spirit did not bend.
And still you kept
on fighting
Until the very end.
God saw you getting tired
When a cure was not to be
So He put His
arms around you
And whispered
"Come to Me."
So when we saw
you sleeping
So peaceful and
free from pain
We could not
wish you back
To suffer that again.
Always remembered
and forever missed by
Your wife Marlene,
daughter Gina,
family and friends
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 9, 2019