Anthony Fasulo
06/15/1931 - 05/31/2020
Anthony Fasulo, 88, pas- sed away May 31, 2020. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Lorraine; daughter, Lori (Joe) whom he loved greatly, Gagliano; brother, Charles (Nancy) Fasula; uncle, Tony Fasulo; cou-sin, Clara Rose; sister-in-law, Pat Sandoval; brother-in-law, Carl (Mar-jorie) Sandoval; and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Joe and Rose Fasulo; and sister, Carla. Tony was born on June 15, 1931, in Pueblo, worked at CF&I as Oil Master of the main oil house and was co-owner of Rain-bow Motors. He served in the Korean War as a U.S. Marine, was very proud of being from the capital of Pueblo, Goat Hill, and was a member of the Eagles No. 145. Special thanks to Dr. Michael Rendler and staff and Dr. Laurence Berarducci and staff, Dr. Lance Farnworth and staff and Dr. Charlene Hickson for their love and compassion for taking care of Tony to the end; and their daugh-ters, Camri, Weynishet and Chandler whom he loved as his grand-daughters. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial Mass may be live-streamed, 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at www.MontgomerySteward.com. The family will receive friends at noon on Friday, following the Mass, at Lori and Joe Gagliano's home.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 7, 2020.
