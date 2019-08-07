Home

Anthony Gettler

Anthony Gettler Obituary
Anthony C. Gettler,
"Nino" to family, went to be with the Lord Aug. 4, 2019, after 95 beautiful years on this earth. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; parents, Charles and Flora Gettler; sister, Patricia Rosales. He is survived by his siblings, Stella, Charles and Rosella; children, Michelle, Tess (Pam), Charlie and Anthony (Johanna); grandchildren, Danielle, Ryan, Neal, Francesca, Dustin, Nicole and Patrick; nine great-grand- children and special family friend, Lynda. Special thank you to the staff at Frontier Home Hospice. Rosary, 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 and funeral, 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. Mary Catholic Church. Reception to follow interment. www.imperialfunerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 7, 2019
