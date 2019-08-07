|
- "Nino" to family, went to be with the Lord Aug. 4, 2019, after 95 beautiful years on this earth. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; parents, Charles and Flora Gettler; sister, Patricia Rosales. He is survived by his siblings, Stella, Charles and Rosella; children, Michelle, Tess (Pam), Charlie and Anthony (Johanna); grandchildren, Danielle, Ryan, Neal, Francesca, Dustin, Nicole and Patrick; nine great-grand- children and special family friend, Lynda. Special thank you to the staff at Frontier Home Hospice. Rosary, 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 and funeral, 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. Mary Catholic Church. Reception to follow interment. www.imperialfunerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 7, 2019