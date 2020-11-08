Anthony D. Lazo Jr.,
77, passed away Thursday Nov. 5, 2020. "Tony" or "Hito," as he was known by family and friends, was born in Chicago, Ill., on July 18, 1943., the son of Anthony "Tony" Lazo Sr. and Roberta G. Lazo. Anthony graduated from Bowen High School in South Chicago and also attended Olive-Harvey College. He worked in management at Maling Brothers Shoe Stores. After health concerns, Tony moved to Colo-rado and his health improved. He participated with the Pueblo Charros and worked on the family farm on the St. Charles Mesa. Tony was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon "Sue" Wren; and parents, Anthony and Ro-berta; sister, Marjorie (John); and brother, Richard "Ricky." Tony is survived by sisters, Kath-leen "Kitty" (Robert) Tokarsky and Patricia (John) Hogensen; brothers, Guillermo (Judy Hijar), Edward (Sandra), and Alfred; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, Angelus Chapel, 1102 E. Evans Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004. Interment to follow at Roselawn. Limited seating due to gathering restrictions. Masks required. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
.