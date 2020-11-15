Anthony "Tony" Lee Tortessi,
91, passed away Nov. 3, 2020. Survived by his wife of 69 years, Sybil Tortessi; children, Tony (Barbara) Tortessi, Vicky Tortessi, Ginger Flick-inger, Frank (Melinda) Tortessi; grandchildren, Gina (Brian) Smith, Angela (Gino) Clementi, Jillian (Colin) Griggs, Taylor Tortessi, Madison (Travis) Tortessi; great-grandchildren, Ambrey Smith, Kylie Smith, Isabella Clementi, Dominic Clementi, Bentley Griggs. Preceded in death by parents, Lee and Frances (Greco) Tortessi; in-laws, Leroy and Lector (Lane) Youngblood; sister, Therese (John) Catulli; son-in-law, Tim Flick-inger. He loved family gatherings and being around his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all the babies. Tony was a respected and hard- working truck driver for 64 years, who made many friends and business acquaintances along his travels for many, many miles throughout the United States. Due to COVID restrictions, a private family interment at Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences can be offered at www.tgmccarthy.com