1/1
Anthony Lee "Tony" Tortessi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony "Tony" Lee Tortessi, 91, passed away Nov. 3, 2020. Survived by his wife of 69 years, Sybil Tortessi; children, Tony (Barbara) Tortessi, Vicky Tortessi, Ginger Flick-inger, Frank (Melinda) Tortessi; grandchildren, Gina (Brian) Smith, Angela (Gino) Clementi, Jillian (Colin) Griggs, Taylor Tortessi, Madison (Travis) Tortessi; great-grandchildren, Ambrey Smith, Kylie Smith, Isabella Clementi, Dominic Clementi, Bentley Griggs. Preceded in death by parents, Lee and Frances (Greco) Tortessi; in-laws, Leroy and Lector (Lane) Youngblood; sister, Therese (John) Catulli; son-in-law, Tim Flick-inger. He loved family gatherings and being around his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all the babies. Tony was a respected and hard- working truck driver for 64 years, who made many friends and business acquaintances along his travels for many, many miles throughout the United States. Due to COVID restrictions, a private family interment at Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences can be offered at www.tgmccarthy.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved