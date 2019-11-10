|
Anthony "Tony" Leroy
75, of Pueblo, born to Antonio Romero and Esther Vallejos on May 24, 1944, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Jim Romero; along with many other loved ones. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Sandra Romero; his children, Anthony Romero Jr. and Gina (Jason) Maez; grandchildren, Taylor, Zach and Brock Maez and Destiny Romero; brother, John (Dolores) Drogheo; sisters, Rita (Fred) Martinez and Barbara Baca; the Armijo, Baca and Romero families. Tony served in the Navy, on the USS Coral Sea CVA 43, serving three tours in Vietnam. We would like to thank Dr. Dionisio and staff as well as the Parkview Medical Center ICU staff and Sangre de Cristo Hospice for their tender care. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Thursday, Agape Fellowship. Viewing prior to service.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 10, 2019