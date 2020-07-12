1/1
Anthony Santistevan
09/17/1946 - 04/13/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony B. Santistevan, "Tony", was born on Sept. 17, 1946, in Trinidad, Colo., and passed on April 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents, Ben and Lucy Santistevan; sisters: Florence Pitten-ger Lucero and Lucille Zamora; and brothers, Frank and George San-tistevan. He is survived by brother Al (Gerry) Santistevan; uncle, John (Rita) Giron (close as a brother); and sisters, Priscilla Fraser, Irene (Ron) Igo and Donna Santistevan Kovac; and widow, Sally (Frank) Santistevan; nephews and nieces to include Maria Paniagua, Frank Santistevan Jr., Lori (Nick) Recides, Jonathan (Fawn) David and Josh David. Tony attended Trinidad High until the family moved to Denver where he graduated from West High School. After graduation, Tony enlisted in the United States Navy. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and Vietnam Service Medal with a Bronze Star. Tony, and brothers, George and Frank, are listed on Trinidad's Viet Nam Veteran's Memorial. Tony attended TSJC where he started his lifelong pursuit of oil painting. His paintings were exhibited at a local artists' showing at the Arthur Mitchell Museum. While he sold paintings on eBay, he was fond of giving them to friends and relatives. He played the guitar, traveled widely, followed Colorado sports teams and liked to travel with friends and family. Tony will be remembered for having been a loving caregiver to the entire family. No public viewing. Mass, 1 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church. Covid-19 requires all attendees wear a mask and follow prescribed location notifications of social dis-tancing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved