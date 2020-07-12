Anthony B. Santistevan, "Tony", was born on Sept. 17, 1946, in Trinidad, Colo., and passed on April 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents, Ben and Lucy Santistevan; sisters: Florence Pitten-ger Lucero and Lucille Zamora; and brothers, Frank and George San-tistevan. He is survived by brother Al (Gerry) Santistevan; uncle, John (Rita) Giron (close as a brother); and sisters, Priscilla Fraser, Irene (Ron) Igo and Donna Santistevan Kovac; and widow, Sally (Frank) Santistevan; nephews and nieces to include Maria Paniagua, Frank Santistevan Jr., Lori (Nick) Recides, Jonathan (Fawn) David and Josh David. Tony attended Trinidad High until the family moved to Denver where he graduated from West High School. After graduation, Tony enlisted in the United States Navy. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and Vietnam Service Medal with a Bronze Star. Tony, and brothers, George and Frank, are listed on Trinidad's Viet Nam Veteran's Memorial. Tony attended TSJC where he started his lifelong pursuit of oil painting. His paintings were exhibited at a local artists' showing at the Arthur Mitchell Museum. While he sold paintings on eBay, he was fond of giving them to friends and relatives. He played the guitar, traveled widely, followed Colorado sports teams and liked to travel with friends and family. Tony will be remembered for having been a loving caregiver to the entire family. No public viewing. Mass, 1 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church. Covid-19 requires all attendees wear a mask and follow prescribed location notifications of social dis-tancing.



