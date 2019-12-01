Home

POWERED BY

Antonia Rivera

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonia Rivera Obituary
Antonia T. Rivera, 93, of
Pueblo, passed away on Nov. 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anselmo P. Rivera; daughter, Rosemarie Rivera; longtime companion, Rubio Gar-rero; three sisters; and two brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Virginia Rivera; sister, Ella Trujillo; special nephew, Gerald (Imelda) Valdez; special friend, Maddie; numerous nieces, nephews; extended family and friends. Funeral service, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Romero Chapel. Interment immediately following at Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -