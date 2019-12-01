|
|
Antonia T. Rivera, 93, of
- Pueblo, passed away on Nov. 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anselmo P. Rivera; daughter, Rosemarie Rivera; longtime companion, Rubio Gar-rero; three sisters; and two brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Virginia Rivera; sister, Ella Trujillo; special nephew, Gerald (Imelda) Valdez; special friend, Maddie; numerous nieces, nephews; extended family and friends. Funeral service, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Romero Chapel. Interment immediately following at Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 1, 2019