Antonio G. Chavez, 92,
- of Pueblo, passed away on Dec. 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah H. Chavez; father, Jesus Servantes; and mother, Gudalupe Baca. He is survived by his children, Antonio (Helen) Chavez Jr., Jesse (Leticia) Chavez, Carolina Chavez and Fernando (Sherrie) Chavez; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, Romero Chapel. Interment immediately following, Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 5, 2020