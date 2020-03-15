|
|
Antonio Nick Sanchez,
- 77, born in 1942, of Pueblo County was called home on March 10, 2020. Preceded in death by his father, Nicanor Sanchez; his wife, Josephine; and son, Alex Anthony Sanchez. Survived by his mother Jennifer; daughter, Julie; grandsons, Andrew and Will; granddaughters, Nicole and Danielle; great-granddaughter, Amauri and Sister Cynthia. He adored his uncle Mackey and aunt Florence, the Cassares and Garcia Family, along with numerous family and friends. Pops known as "Stumpy" retired from the CF&I Steel Mill with over 35 years of service. He made everyone laugh with his happy go lucky spirit. An honorable man and a wonderful earthly father. Now he can go rest in peace with his wife and son. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Full Gospel Christian Assembly.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 15, 2020