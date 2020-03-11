|
|
Arabella "Tootsie"
64, of Pueblo, Colo., went home to heaven on March 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Abelino and Delia Garcia; son, Larry Jr.; sisters, Julia, Lola and Rosie; and brothers, Jerry and Eloy. She is survived by her children, April (William) Dunbar, Manuel (Cassandra) Salazar III, Shawn (Kurtis) Gius, Pamela (Mario) Frank, Joshua Gius, Nicole (Dillion) Womeldorff, Blase (Kimberly) Salazar and Robin Romero; siblings, Gilbert (Cathy) Garcia, Abel (Liz) Garcia; 19 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Tootsie, believed in unconditional love that was instilled in her by her mother Delia and that is how she raised her children. With that said, we all helped each other out when needed. However, we'd like to give special thanks to her loving and devoted son for all his loving care he gave to our mother. Tootsie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her dearly. Rosary, 1:30p.m. today, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 2 p.m., both at St. Leander Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery.
- Salazar,
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 11, 2020