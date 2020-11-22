1/1
Archie Bunting
01/22/1932 - 11/20/2020
Archie Hugh Bunting, 88, Jan. 22, 1932, to Nov. 20, 2020, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his lovely family. He was born to Albert E. Bunting and Lerona Cramer-Bunting in Uttleyville, Colo. He married Norma Jean Brit in Clayton, N. M., on Oct. 22, 1951. Drafted in 1952, he served with the 45th Artillery Division. He traveled the world as an Electronic Radar Technician based at the Pueblo Army Depot. He retired and started a weed-cutting business with his wife. He is survived by his children, Kathy (Rex) Harper, Dale (Sandra) Bunting, Linda (Joe) Bedsworth and Nancy (George); grandchildren, Renee, Steve, Crystal, William, Eric, Michelle, Adam, Alisha, Ashley, Eric and Charity; and nine great-grandchildren. Services will be held 11 a.m., Nov. 27 at the Vineyard of Pueblo, 1320 N. Kingston, in Pueblo, with Pastor George Casias officiating. Full obituary at imperialfunerals.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 22, 2020.
