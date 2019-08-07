|
- 29, born on May 9, 1990, and passed through this world on Aug. 2, 2019. Our immense sorrow is only surpassed by our overwhelming gratitude for sharing the past 29 years with such a remarkable person. She was preceded in death by her beloved great-grandma, Frances Tortessi; great-grandma, Lorene (Lala) Radakovich; great-grandpa, Robert Radakovich; grandma, Theresa Catulli; grandpa, John Catulli; grandpa, Arthur Lane; as well as her devoted "cancer dog," Precious Princess Deeogi Marie. For 25 years, Arianne handled her limitations from cancer at age 4 with courage and grace but it never defined her. During her life one of her most special moments was welcoming her baby brother, Richard, into our family. She loved Eeyore, traveling, going to the movies with her friend, Drew Milberger, scrap-booking with her many friends, volunteering at Vacation Bible School and visiting her great aunt, Frieda and uncle Al in Phoenix. But most of all she loved HER LIFE even with all the challenges she faced every day. She loved animals and had talked about becoming a veterinarian until she found her true passion and opened her own small business (Cards for Life), making hand-made greeting cards. Arianne graduated gold cord from South High School in 2009 and was honored to receive School District No. 60's first-ever "SUPERIOR CHARECTOR AWARD." She was a lifetime 4-H member and excelled in the Creative Cooks contests winning several state awards. Arianne is singing and dancing with the angels. What a lesson in strength and bravery she taught us all. We feel so privileged to have been a part of her life. She leaves a legacy like no other. Arianne is survived by her parents, Matthew and Geri Lane; brother, Richard Lane; grandma, Jo Anne "Jody" Lane; great uncle, Tony (Sybil) Tortessi; great-aunts, Bonnie (Mike) Fossceco and Frieda (Al Hensley) Spann; uncle, Rick and aunt Diane Webb; cousins, Matt (Margie) and Claire Webb; uncle, Fred Catulli; cousins, Jenni Catulli, Lexi McGrath and Mercy Dulaney; uncle, Ray (Sharon) Catulli; cousins, Toni and Caroline Catulli, Jackie (Willie) Tilton and Ian and Lexi Tilton; godparents, Mike and Debbie Baer; and lifetime friends, Chelsea (Baer) Lindeman and Chad Baer; as well as numerous other family and friends. A special thanks to Rick and Diane Webb. Their tireless support was unwavering and added an incredible sense of comfort to Arianne and all of us during this difficult past five weeks. We are also appreciative of the dedicated team of doctors and the myriad of other healthcare providers (from 1994 to present) for their devotion to Arianne. Funeral Mass, 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2827 Lakeview. The remainder of her greeting card inventory will be available at the reception on a donation basis to start a scholarship fund for Pueblo students in the area of creative arts - Because Every Moment Counts. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 7, 2019