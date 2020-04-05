|
Arlene "Lindy" Hoover Arlene "Lindy" Hoover,
- 89, of Pueblo West, passed away on March 29, 2020. Preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Carter; parents, Elmer and Irna Lindner; two sisters and two brothers. Survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Gerald Hoover; children, Janet (Ron) Yardley, Bob (Rayma) Hoover, Don (Linda) Hoover; granddaughter, RanDee Hupp whom she raised; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 5, 2020