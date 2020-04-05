Home

Arlene "Lindy" Hoover

Arlene "Lindy" Hoover Obituary

Arlene "Lindy" Hoover

Arlene "Lindy" Hoover,
89, of Pueblo West, passed away on March 29, 2020. Preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Carter; parents, Elmer and Irna Lindner; two sisters and two brothers. Survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Gerald Hoover; children, Janet (Ron) Yardley, Bob (Rayma) Hoover, Don (Linda) Hoover; granddaughter, RanDee Hupp whom she raised; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 5, 2020
