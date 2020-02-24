|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Arlene Martinez
We didn't know that morning
God was going
to call your name.
In life we loved
you dearly,
In death we do the same.
It broke our hearts
to lose you
You did not go alone
For part of us
went with you,
The day God
called you home.
You left us
beautiful memories,
Your love is
still our guide.
And though we
cannot see you,
You are always
by our side.
Our family chain
is broken,
And nothing
seems the same...
But as God calls
us one by one,
The chain will link again.
Jeremiah, Chris, Sara,
Carrie, Rick
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 24, 2020