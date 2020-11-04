Armando A. Jaquez, 93, of Pueblo, passed away on Oct. 29, 2020, He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfredo and Julia Jaquez; siblings, Demetrio Jaquez; sisters, Celsa Maestas, Casilda Rodriguez, Leontina Garcia and Viola Medina. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marcella Jaquez; children, Irving (Cathy) Jaquez, Bertram (Deanna) Jaquez, Julie (Rick) Garbiso and Ruby (Carl) Johnson; grandchildren, Jarrold, Gregory, Anthony (Karrie), Dean (Azirae) Steven, Sarah, Samantha, Bianca and Carl Jr.; great-grand- son, Braxton; siblings, Marie Duran, Vera Lujan, Ellen (Manuel) Espinoza and Ted Jaquez; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Private family services with livestream through both Facebook and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo, 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, followed by interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.



