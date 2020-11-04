1/1
Armando A. Jaquez
Armando A. Jaquez, 93, of Pueblo, passed away on Oct. 29, 2020, He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfredo and Julia Jaquez; siblings, Demetrio Jaquez; sisters, Celsa Maestas, Casilda Rodriguez, Leontina Garcia and Viola Medina. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marcella Jaquez; children, Irving (Cathy) Jaquez, Bertram (Deanna) Jaquez, Julie (Rick) Garbiso and Ruby (Carl) Johnson; grandchildren, Jarrold, Gregory, Anthony (Karrie), Dean (Azirae) Steven, Sarah, Samantha, Bianca and Carl Jr.; great-grand- son, Braxton; siblings, Marie Duran, Vera Lujan, Ellen (Manuel) Espinoza and Ted Jaquez; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Private family services with livestream through both Facebook and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo, 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, followed by interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Service
10:00 AM
live stream through both Facebook and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo
Memories & Condolences
November 4, 2020
My sincere condolences. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rhonda (Randi) Chavez (niece)
Family
November 4, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
julie Garbiso
