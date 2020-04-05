Home

93, of Pueblo passed away on March 29, 2020. Armando was a Colorado native and loved this beautiful state. He was preceded in death by his parents, Moises and Manuelita Romero; and siblings, Ruth Sena and Moises (Happy) Romero. He is survived by his children, Annette Romero, Dennis Romero and Yvonne Tremont; grand- children, Dean Paul (Anna) Romero, Michael Romero and Brandon Tremont; great-grand-children, Kyli, Daniel and Domanick, aka "the Boss"; mother of his children, Jeanette Romero; siblings, Erla (Frank) Dreiling, Alice Hurley, Enos (Wanda) Romero, and Marvin Romero; cousin, Eric Galvez; numerous loving nieces, nephews and cousins and many friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the restrictions of Covid-19. Viewing, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, with 4 people to enter at a time. Interment at Pikes Peak National Cemetery. Special thanks to University Park Care Center and Sangre De Cristo Hospice for the love and care that was given to Armando. In lieu of flowers, please help fund Dementia and Alzheimer's disease research.
