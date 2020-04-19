Home

Armando Robles

Armando Robles Obituary
Armando Robles Jr., 26,
of Pueblo passed away April 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Robert "Bob" Hernandez, Peggy Hernandez and Grace Hernandez; uncle, Refugio Escobedo; and special brother, Jay Morgan. He is survived by his daughter, Chantel Robles, mother, Rachelle "Shellie" Hernandez (Tony Copley); father, Armando Robles Sr.; sib-lings, Adriana Robles, Destiny (Josh) Zuniga, Francisco (Adriana) Ro-bles, Bobby (Melissa) Wright and Brayan Ro-bles; special sister, Ivy Quintana; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews cousins, extended family and friends. Private ser-vice with Live Stream, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 19, 2020
