Armando Robles Jr., 26,
- of Pueblo passed away April 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Robert "Bob" Hernandez, Peggy Hernandez and Grace Hernandez; uncle, Refugio Escobedo; and special brother, Jay Morgan. He is survived by his daughter, Chantel Robles, mother, Rachelle "Shellie" Hernandez (Tony Copley); father, Armando Robles Sr.; sib-lings, Adriana Robles, Destiny (Josh) Zuniga, Francisco (Adriana) Ro-bles, Bobby (Melissa) Wright and Brayan Ro-bles; special sister, Ivy Quintana; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews cousins, extended family and friends. Private ser-vice with Live Stream, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 19, 2020