1/2
Arnold VanZandt
6/16/1931 - 11/11/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arnold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arnold VanZandt, 89, passed away Nov. 11, 2020. Survived by wife of 47 years, Patty; children, Randy (Arlene) Scott, Karen (Paul) Smith and Ron (Alina) VanZandt; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Bertrand Bruce and Rhoeine (Boltz) VanZandt; and brothers, Aubrey and Bert Van-Zandt. Arnie was born on June 16, 1931, in Pueblo, and worked at and retired from Colo-rado Association of Realtors. He enjoyed play-ing chess, outside activities and special games with the grandkids. Arnie truly loved the music of the Pueblo Symphony. He enjoyed making public speeches and making everyone smile. His motto was, "The only thing that makes any sense any more is a sense of humor." Arnie was a member of the Pueblo Symphony Board, 2020 Commission, Pue-blo Lodge No. 17, AF&AM; and Pachy-derms of Pueblo. Graveside service, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Mountain View Cemetery, 1315 Acero Ave. In lieu of food and flowers, memorials may be made to the Pueblo Symphony. Online con-dolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved