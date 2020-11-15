Arnold VanZandt,
89, passed away Nov. 11, 2020. Survived by wife of 47 years, Patty; children, Randy (Arlene) Scott, Karen (Paul) Smith and Ron (Alina) VanZandt; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Bertrand Bruce and Rhoeine (Boltz) VanZandt; and brothers, Aubrey and Bert Van-Zandt. Arnie was born on June 16, 1931, in Pueblo, and worked at and retired from Colo-rado Association of Realtors. He enjoyed play-ing chess, outside activities and special games with the grandkids. Arnie truly loved the music of the Pueblo Symphony. He enjoyed making public speeches and making everyone smile. His motto was, "The only thing that makes any sense any more is a sense of humor." Arnie was a member of the Pueblo Symphony Board, 2020 Commission, Pue-blo Lodge No. 17, AF&AM; and Pachy-derms of Pueblo. Graveside service, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Mountain View Cemetery, 1315 Acero Ave. In lieu of food and flowers, memorials may be made to the Pueblo Symphony. Online con-dolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
.