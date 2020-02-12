|
|
Arthenia Hopes, 84, pas-
- sed away Jan. 31, 2020. She was born on Sept. 5, 1935, in Mangum, Okla., to the union of Willie Burns and Alice Roberts, who preceded her in death along with her husband, Elmer Hopes; daughter, Patricia Allen; and grandson, Anthony Burns. Arthenia was a loving mother who took care of her children and any other children that came her way. She did not turn away anyone, stranger or friend, who was in need. It was her goal to make sure anyone that needed food got it. Her door was always open to anyone needing shel-ter. She taught her children how to be strong and enduring, believing that as long as we have Jesus, we can get through anything. Until the end, she was calling on the name of the Lord.
- Arthenia is survived by eight children, Raynetta Burns, Joann Davis, Joyce Allen, Nadine Hires, Delma Hopes, Clara (James) Butler, Thomas Hopes and Brinda Hopes; 13 grandchildren, 22 great- grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren, numerous relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. Funeral ser-vice, 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church, 1229 W. 18th St. Pue-blo, CO. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 12, 2020