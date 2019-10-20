|
Arthur Dale Criger, 95,
- was born to David and Annie Criger on Aug. 4, 1924, in Potwin, Kan. He entered into the presence of his Lord Oct. 14, 2019, in Pueblo, Colo. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Jean Criger; parents, three brothers, and five sisters. He was a member of the Rocky Mountain Baptist Church. An Army veteran of World War II, Dale was in every one of the major battles in the European Theater of Operation. A lifetime member of the DAV. Retired agent telegrapher for D&RGW Railroad. Survided by two sons, Victor (Rosie) Criger and David (Pam) Criger; five grandsons and 14 great-grand children. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at TG McCarthy Funeral Home, 329 Goodnight, with graveside to follow at Imperial Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences can be offered at www. tgmccarthy.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 20, 2019