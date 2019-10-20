Home

POWERED BY

Services
Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
(719) 564-0920

Arthur Ciger

Add a Memory
Arthur Ciger Obituary
Arthur Dale Criger, 95,
was born to David and Annie Criger on Aug. 4, 1924, in Potwin, Kan. He entered into the presence of his Lord Oct. 14, 2019, in Pueblo, Colo. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Jean Criger; parents, three brothers, and five sisters. He was a member of the Rocky Mountain Baptist Church. An Army veteran of World War II, Dale was in every one of the major battles in the European Theater of Operation. A lifetime member of the DAV. Retired agent telegrapher for D&RGW Railroad. Survided by two sons, Victor (Rosie) Criger and David (Pam) Criger; five grandsons and 14 great-grand children. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at TG McCarthy Funeral Home, 329 Goodnight, with graveside to follow at Imperial Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences can be offered at www. tgmccarthy.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now