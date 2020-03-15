|
Arthur Ernest Barbari
- passed away March 1, 2020. He was born on Nov. 24, 1929, to Ernest and Angelina who migrated from Bologna, Italy. He grew up in Pictou, Colo. (a mining town northwest of Walsenburg). He attended St. Mary High School in Walsenburg, where he excelled in baseball. Also where he met his wife of 64 years, Donna Jean. Upon his high school graduation, Art joined the Navy and served during the Korean War. After his honorary discharge, Art was hired by the Pueblo Army Depot, which he worked for over 30 years as an electrician. During the '70s, Martin Naglich and he started their own electrical business, B&N Electric. The company mostly did new homes and upgrades for friends and businesses in Pueblo. Before his retirement, he worked in the Philippines for 18 months at the U.S Navel base Subic Bay. Art loved to fish and pick mushrooms in the mountain areas near Cuchara/ La Veta which he passed down to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, golfing and Ping-Pong. Art also enjoyed listening to classic Country and Polka. He liked to watch old Westerns and sports. Arthur was one of eight children. His brothers, Sam, Ralph and Ernie; his sisters, Elda, Olga, Adeline; and his only surviving sibling, Marie. He is survived by his three sons, Michael (Cindy), Gary (Lynn) and Don (Alice). His grandchildren, Jason (Christa) Barbari, Nichelle (Chris) Satterfield, Andrew Barbari, Nick Barbari and Victoria Barbari; great-grand-children, Max Barbari and Beauden Satterfield. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Dorothy Barbari and Nancy Barbari. The family wants to thank and recognize Dr. George Birks and staff, Sharmar Village Care Center as well as Suncrest Hospice, plus the staff of Imperial Memorial Gardens. Also, the family wants to thank Fr. Prabhu Arokiasamy from St. Leader Parish for his services. Arthur Barbari will be sadly missed for his stories, laughter, friendliness and his over kindness.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 15, 2020