Arthur "Art" Henry
born June 15, 1930, to the union of Emilio and Eugenia Gonzales, passed away Jan. 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Andy, Bob, Ernie and Junior; and his sister, Sophie Flores. He is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine and her two sons; special nephew, Ricky Gonzales and many nephews, nieces and other relatives. Art served in the U.S. Navy. He loved to travel, was a great supporter in education and was an avid baseball fan. He was and always will be the man who started "Pack The Park" at Runyon Field, a baseball camp for kids. Uncle Art loved his family and enjoyed hosting Christmas every year. He loved getting together and cooking, making his family's favorite green chili and mashed potatoes, something that he had done for over 40 years. At the family's request, a private viewing for friends and family will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Imperial Funeral Home with burial to follow. A memorial service will be announced at a later time. In memory of Art, donations may be made to the educational establishment of your choice. Arrangements by Imperial Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 5, 2020