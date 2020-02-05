Home

POWERED BY

Services
Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
(719) 564-0920
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
View Map

Arthur Henry "Art" Gonzales


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Henry "Art" Gonzales Obituary
Arthur "Art" Henry
Gonzales, born June
15,
1930, to the union of Emilio and Eugenia Gonzales, passed away Jan. 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Andy, Bob, Ernie and Junior; and his sister, Sophie Flores. He is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine and her two sons; special nephew, Ricky Gonzales and many nephews, nieces and other relatives. Art served in the U.S. Navy. He loved to travel, was a great supporter in education and was an avid baseball fan. He was and always will be the man who started "Pack The Park" at Runyon Field, a baseball camp for kids. Uncle Art loved his family and enjoyed hosting Christmas every year. He loved getting together and cooking, making his family's favorite green chili and mashed potatoes, something that he had done for over 40 years. At the family's request, a private viewing for friends and family will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Imperial Funeral Home with burial to follow. A memorial service will be announced at a later time. In memory of Art, donations may be made to the educational establishment of your choice. Arrangements by Imperial Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -