Arthur Fred Simmons II,
- 81, of Boulder, Colo., passed peacefully in his sleep at home after a brief illness on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, with his son by his side. A native of Pueblo, Colo., Art was born in 1938 to Arthur and Pauline Simmons where he was raised with his sister Mary Anne Lemon and his brother Michael Simmons; both still residing in Pueblo. His father was the proud owner of Pueblo's own Simmons' Downbeat Nightclub, a popular venue for music and community gatherings for decades. Art graduated from Central High School in 1956 and acquired his B.S. from the University of Colorado in 1961 with a degree in business and minors in music and literature. While at CU, he was a proud member of the marching band and ROTC. This is where he formed lifelong friendships and began his passion for the city of Boulder, where he would continue to live for the next 63 years. Art's other passions included his church, St. Andrews Presbyterian, jazz and classical music, all theater (but particularly Shakespeare), photography, camping, the Denver Broncos, dancing, and above all else, cooking, a skill he learned from his beloved mother, Pauline. Art is survived by his son, Miles Simmons Powell; his daughters, Lisa Marie and Kathleen Simmons; daughter, Sophia Murphy; five nieces, and one nephew. For information please write to: [email protected]
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 3, 2019