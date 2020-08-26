Ashlee Rainee Bustillos, 33, belonging to Tse nijikini clan, passed away on Aug. 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, and Navajo Code Talker, Dooley D. Shorty; grandparents, Mary and Johnny Garcia, and Dr. John L. Edwards. She is survived by her husband of 2 years, Armando Bustillos; children, Winnee Sage, Grayson and Gavyn Bustillos; parents, Rainee (Chuck) Manzanares and Dennis (Maria) Garcia; siblings, Ethan (Mariah Suazo) Garcia, Danny (Amy) Manzanares and Carlos Manzanares II (Karen); grandparents, Dolores and Alex Healing; nieces and nephews, Avaree, Carlos III and DJ; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; extended family and friends. Private family Mass of Resurrection, 11 a.m. Friday, with Live Stream through Facebook and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home-Pueblo. Celebration of life to be determined at a later date due to Covid-19 restrictions.



