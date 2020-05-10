|
|
Audrey C. Davis left
- this earth on May 1, 2020. She is
- reunited with her husband, John; her parents and in-laws; her sisters, Agnes and Helen; and her brothers, Paul and Ted. She is survived by her children, Bob (Shirley) Davis, Ron (Candy) Davis and Debi (Mike) Richardson. She loved her grandchildren, Shannan (Scott) Lane, Rachel (Drew) Barkley, Josh (Kimberly) Davis, Lanna (Josh) Peace, Matt (Valerie) Davis, Tracy (King) Soledad, Nick (Carlie) Venditti, Brittini (Ryan) Maddaford. She was blessed by her great-grandchildren, Ryan and Mason Lane, Brianne, Beckett and Brynlee Barkley, Gracie and Lincoln Peace, Luke, Eli and Jules Davis, King Jr., Scarlett and Cruz Soledad, Max and Lorelei Venditti, and Raith, Brylee and Warrick Maddaford. She is also survived by her sister, LaVerne Gagliardi; and sisters-in-law, Coleen and Shirley Davis; as well as many nieces and nephews. Audrey grew up in Aguilar, Colo., and later moved to Pueblo to attend nursing school. She married John on Jan. 15, 1947. She was a member of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps and the Minnequa Nurses Alumni Association. She was an avid Bridge player and taught Duplicate Bridge. She retired from School District 60 after being a school nurse for 25 years. She was a member of King of Kings Lutheran Church. She is remembered as being a tough lady, loving to share "dirty jokes," and trying to embarrass her children and grandchildren in any way possible. Nevertheless, the family is thankful to have shared our lives with hers. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 10, 2020