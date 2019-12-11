|
Audrey Marie Colvin
- passed away Dec. 7, 2019, in Lonoke, Ark. She was born at St. Mary-Corwin Hospital in Pueblo, Colo., on Jan. 14, 1962. She spent her younger years in Alamosa and Lamar. She graduated from South High School in 1980. She spent one year at a trade school in Orem, Utah, before she began her career working for a telephone company in Pueblo. She worked a couple of years for Western Electric then moved to Phoenix and Gilbert, Ariz. She married David Terry in Gilbert until 1991 when they divorced. She then moved back to La Junta and Lamar to attend junior college for a few months. She began working at PTI (Pacific Telephone, Inc.) who purchased U.S. West around 1993-1994. She stayed on to work for Cen- tury Tel and then later for Century Link until her passing. She leaves to mourn her passing her daughter, Stephanie Terry; grandson, Alexander J. "AJ" McDowell; her parents, Wes and Louise Colvin; three brothers and their wives, Dan and Shauna of Toole, Utah, Bill and Liz of Pueblo, John and Holly of Centerville, Utah; one sister of Wyoming; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her remains will be cremated and due to distance a memorial service is planned for a later date. You may contact Wes and Louise at [email protected]
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 11, 2019