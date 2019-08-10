Home

Austin Lee Schindler

In Loving Memory of Austin Lee Schindler
08/10/1996 - 8/2/2015
Happy 23rd Birthday
In Heaven








To lose a fine and precious young man
Deprives the heart of
all its warmth
And life of so much joy. But each year on
this special day
We celebrate your birth,
And treasure
every moment
That you were here
on earth.
We took those days
for granted
And never dreamt
or thought,
That all our lives would change so much
And yours would
be so short.
But now we
must remember
That although the
tears may fall
The young man
we'll miss forever
Brought sunshine to us all.
Love,
Mom, Dad, Broc,
Family and Friends

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 10, 2019
