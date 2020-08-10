IN MEMORIAM

In Loving Memory of

Austin Lee Schindler

8/10/1996 - 8/2/2015

Happy 24th Birthday

in Heaven

Can't believe it's been

5 years since you've

been gone,

And even in the

darkest days

Memories of the

times we shared

Help to warm our hearts.

Every day we

miss the smile

That no-one can replace, But still it brings

us comfort

In the sadness

that we face.

Life is full of mysteries

That no-one can explain,

But we know some day, somewhere

We will meet again.

Until we do

we find the strength

To live through

each new day,

Grateful for

the happy years

Before you went away.

Love,

Mom, Dad, Broc,

Family & Friends