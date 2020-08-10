1/1
Austin Lee Schindler
IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory of
Austin Lee Schindler
8/10/1996 - 8/2/2015
Happy 24th Birthday
in Heaven
Can't believe it's been
5 years since you've
been gone,
And even in the
darkest days
Memories of the
times we shared
Help to warm our hearts.
Every day we
miss the smile
That no-one can replace, But still it brings
us comfort
In the sadness
that we face.
Life is full of mysteries
That no-one can explain,
But we know some day, somewhere
We will meet again.
Until we do
we find the strength
To live through
each new day,
Grateful for
the happy years
Before you went away.
Love,
Mom, Dad, Broc,
Family & Friends



Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 10, 2020.
