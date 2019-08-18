Home

Avonelle McHenry

Avonelle McHenry Obituary
Avonelle McHenry, 98,
passed away in Pueblo on Aug. 14, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, George B. McHenry Sr.; parents, Artie B. and Vida Marie Pace; son, George B. McHenry Jr.; and six siblings. Survived by daughter, Rebecca (Jim) Smith; daughter-in-law, Carolyn McHenry; grand-children, GB (Ashley) McHenry, Dustin (Anna) Robinson, Beau (Namiraa) Robinson and Max (A-manda) Robinson; eight great-grandchildren; and three siblings. Ser-vice, 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 at Mercer Adams Funeral Home, Oklahoma City. Interment, Resurrection Memorial Cemetery, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Belmont Senior Care Assisted Living Center, Sangre de Cristo Hospice or . Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 18, 2019
