B. Joann Serl


04/14/1937 - 01/28/2020
B. Joann Serl Obituary
B. Joann (Eastin) Serl,
born April 14, 1937, raised in Eckley, Colo., passed away peacefully at the Bunnell residence in Littleton, Colo., on Jan. 28, 2020. JoAnn was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Doyle Serl. She is survived by her children, Vickie (Charlie) Hall of Pueblo and Tresa (Dave) Bunnell of Littleton; four grandchildren, Amy Hall (Chris Curtis) of Denver, Jared Hall (Jennifer Garbiso-Hall) of Greenwood Village, Ashleigh (Kris) Jacks of Greeley and Nicole (Alan) Yelton of Littleton; and 10 great-grandchildren. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, Ken Caryl Ranch House, 7676 S. Contin-ental Divide Road, Littleton. Memorials may be made in JoAnn's name to Suncrest Hospice, 5700 S. Quebec St., Suite 310, Greenwood Village, CO 80111.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 9, 2020
