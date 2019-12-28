|
|
Barbara Ann Schultz,
- 76, Jan. 15, 1943 to Dec. 16, 2019. Survived by her son, Raymond Schultz; her brother, John Baker; and her parrot, Peekaboo. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, David Schultz; her daughter, Robyn Schultz; and her parents, Dorothy Henthorn and Alec Baker. Services will be held at 2 p.m. today, at Olinger Hampden Mortuary in Denver. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.olingerhampdenmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Wild Animal Sanctuary (https://www.wildanimalsanctuary.org/donate).
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 28, 2019