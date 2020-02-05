Home

Barbara Bradford

Barbara Bradford In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
Barbara Marie (Hillery)
Bradford
February 5, 1920 to
July 26, 2017








Today is your 100th
birthday and we know you are in heaven, celebrating your life eternal.
We miss you so much!
Happy Birthday,
Mom!
Love, Vicki, Roger
and Brian!

"I know for certain that we never lose the people we love, even to death.
They continue to participate in every act, thought and decision we make.
Their love leaves an
indelible imprint in our memories.
We find comfort in knowing that our lives have been enriched by having shared their love."

Leo Buscaglia

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 5, 2020
