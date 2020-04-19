|
Barbara Hurtig
left this planet earth on the morning of April 15, 2020, after a long battle with complications derived from Alzheimer's symptoms. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grand-mother to all members of her family. Barbara was born in Buffalo, N.Y., in 1937, to Raymond and Grace Curran. She had an older sister, Alice, and two younger brothers named Jim and Bill. Education was her chosen study at Buffalo State College and moved to Colorado in the early 1960s. There she met a young architect named John Hurtig, and the two were married in 1964. Over the next few years Barbara would teach English in high school until the arrival of her children Jenny, Ryan and Amy. She went back to work in the late 1970s in the office of HGF Architects in Pueblo, and a decade later she would manage a horse outfitting store through the late 1990s. She would spend the rest of her life helping raise her grandchildren Tyler, Carson, Courtney and Logan. Friends and family of Barbara will remember her for a strong spirit and determination to instill in each individual she met what is right not just for the self, but for humanity as a whole. She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren; her brother, Bill and his wife, Linda; Jim's wife, Barbara; and Alice's husband, George. Love you forever.
- (nee Curran),
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 19, 2020