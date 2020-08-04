Barbara J. Huneycutt,
76, passed away July 30, 2020. Survived by daughter, Christine (Bill) Schwer; grandchildren, Shelby (Zach) Sandoval and Justin Schwer; great-granddaughter, Hadley Sandoval; siblings, Sharman (Bruce) Blattner, Allan Willits and Betty Harp; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Preceded in death by parents; and siblings, Gene Willits, Linda Pilcher and Curtis Vanderpool, Jr. Barbara was born to Curtis and Hildreth (Willits) Vanderpool on June 18, 1944, in California. She fought a very courageous battle for 2 1/2 years with cancer. Barbara worked for Parkwest Imaging in Pueblo for many years and for many doctors, in Arkansas as a medical transcriptionist and she helped many stray animals throughout the years. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, Aunt and friend. She will be dearly missed. Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Online condolences, www. MontgomerySteward.com