1/1
Barbara J. Huneycutt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara J. Huneycutt, 76, passed away July 30, 2020. Survived by daughter, Christine (Bill) Schwer; grandchildren, Shelby (Zach) Sandoval and Justin Schwer; great-granddaughter, Hadley Sandoval; siblings, Sharman (Bruce) Blattner, Allan Willits and Betty Harp; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Preceded in death by parents; and siblings, Gene Willits, Linda Pilcher and Curtis Vanderpool, Jr. Barbara was born to Curtis and Hildreth (Willits) Vanderpool on June 18, 1944, in California. She fought a very courageous battle for 2 1/2 years with cancer. Barbara worked for Parkwest Imaging in Pueblo for many years and for many doctors, in Arkansas as a medical transcriptionist and she helped many stray animals throughout the years. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, Aunt and friend. She will be dearly missed. Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Online condolences, www. MontgomerySteward.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved