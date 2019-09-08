|
Barbara Belle McKinnon,
- 80, passed away
- after a hard battle with cancer Aug. 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Helen Villers. Survived by husband of 60 years, Clarence "Mac" McKinnon; brother, Lee (Kathe) Villers; brother-in-law, Bernard McKinnon; sister, Iris Vronsic; brother, Larry Villers and sister-in-law, Laree Villers; three daughters, great-granddaughters, Calista and Asialene Trujillo; and extended family; and dear friends, Betty English and Emily Cozzetto. A viewing will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Imperial Funeral Home. Graveside service, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept 10, at Imperial Memorial Gardens. At Barbara's request, please do not send flowers. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 8, 2019