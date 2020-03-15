Home

Barbara Shaffer

Barbara Shaffer Obituary
Barbara Shaffer, 76,
passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2020. She is survived by her children, Michaele Sage, Dimitria Shaffer, Clinton Shaffer III, Glen Shaffer and their significant others; grandchildren, Nicholas, Aaron, Chance, Alyssa, Ethan, Brianna and Elliott; numerous great- grandchildren and other family. Barbara was a Surgical Technician at Parkview and later retired as an LPN from the State Hospital. She was an active member of the SRDA, Richmond Apartments and Innov-Age communities. A cele-bration of her life will be held at a later date. Online condolences, imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 15, 2020
