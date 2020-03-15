|
Barbara Shaffer, 76,
- passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2020. She is survived by her children, Michaele Sage, Dimitria Shaffer, Clinton Shaffer III, Glen Shaffer and their significant others; grandchildren, Nicholas, Aaron, Chance, Alyssa, Ethan, Brianna and Elliott; numerous great- grandchildren and other family. Barbara was a Surgical Technician at Parkview and later retired as an LPN from the State Hospital. She was an active member of the SRDA, Richmond Apartments and Innov-Age communities. A cele-bration of her life will be held at a later date. Online condolences, imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 15, 2020