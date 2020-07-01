Barbara Jean Trontell, born Aug. 12, 1936, died on June 27, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Rudolph Trontell. Barbara was the daughter of the late Fred and Josephine Perko. Barbara is survived by her son, Michael Trontell, daugh-ter, Christine Trontell; two granddaughters, Amanda Trontell and Rebekka Trontell; and sister, Patty Yengich. Barbara was known as the "potica lady." She had an amazing talent for her baking potica, breads and assorted cookies for the holidays and special occasions. Her baking took her into endless hours making sure all the number of orders she received got out on time. She loved every minute of it. She was also an advocate of animals and dearly loved her four-legged buddy, Tootsie, her dog who never left her side. The family would like to give special thanks to Anita, Barney Arellano and Jody Goodwin for the help with the many tasks that were needed to be done for her. We would also like to thank the neighbors near her home who also looked after her. The family requests that memorial gifts be sent to Pueblo PAWS or the Pueblo Zoo. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Im-perial Funeral Home. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Imperial Memorial Gardens. All are invited to join at the graveside service. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, masks are required to be worn by all guests.



