Barbara Walker
Barbara Jewel Walker, 80, passed away Aug. 14, 2020. Survived by daughters, Lanette (Ken) Cid and Laura Smith; grandchildren, Shavone Smith, Nathan Smith, Daniel Cid and Abigail Cid; and great-grandson, Gabriel. Preceded in death by parents; and husband, John Walker. Barbara was born to Donald Sr. and Edith Peats in Rocky Ford, Colo., and was a teacher with Pueblo School District 70. She enjoyed going to church, singing in the choir, sewing, teaching and creating fun activities and crafts and spen-ding time with her family. Barbara was a member of Pueblo First Church of the Nazarene. Viewing, 4 to 6 p.m. Fri-day in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Pueblo First Church of the Nazarene, 84 Stanford. Interment, Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
AUG
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Pueblo First Church of the Nazarene
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
