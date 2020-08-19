Barbara Walker

Barbara Jewel Walker,
80, passed away Aug. 14, 2020. Survived by daughters, Lanette (Ken) Cid and Laura Smith; grandchildren, Shavone Smith, Nathan Smith, Daniel Cid and Abigail Cid; and great-grandson, Gabriel. Preceded in death by parents; and husband, John Walker. Barbara was born to Donald Sr. and Edith Peats in Rocky Ford, Colo., and was a teacher with Pueblo School District 70. She enjoyed going to church, singing in the choir, sewing, teaching and creating fun activities and crafts and spen-ding time with her family. Barbara was a member of Pueblo First Church of the Nazarene. Viewing, 4 to 6 p.m. Fri-day in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Pueblo First Church of the Nazarene, 84 Stanford. Interment, Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
.