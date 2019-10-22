|
Beatrice Elizabeth Miles,
- 93, was born on March 6, 1926, and returned to the Lord on Oct. 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Eddie V. Miles Sr.; parents, Manhattan and Lettie (Bussie) Fagan; six brothers and one sister. Lovingly called "Bea" by her many friends and "Noni" by her grandchildren, she was devoted to her family, an excellent cook and longtime member and supporter of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church. She leaves to celebrate her life her niece, Vivian Lucas; her children, Sharon (Curtis) Turner, Leonard (Mary Ann) Miles, Janet (Robert) Smith, Eddie Jr. (Randi) Miles, Larry (Twyla) Miles, Rochelle (Thomas) Johnson; 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grand-children, one great-great grandchild, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She will be greatly missed. Her service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 1044 Spruce St., Pueblo, Colo. 81004, with Rev. Orval Miles officiating. Burial will follow at Imperial Memorial Gardens, 5450 W. State Highway 78. Visiting hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, at Imperial Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, food or gifts, the family requests donations be made in her name to Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 22, 2019